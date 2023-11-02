Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.35-$10.45 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded up $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $278.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.01.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $125,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

