Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 72.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $4.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,973.56 or 1.00137082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036045 USD and is up 278.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

