Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.84 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 452,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,221. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

