Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY remained flat at $65.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,390,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

