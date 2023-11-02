Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $75.39 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $75.39 million and $3.33 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00682825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00143156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

