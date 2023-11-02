Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down to $40.40

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $37.57. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 655,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after acquiring an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

