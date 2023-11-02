TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

