The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,759. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.62%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

