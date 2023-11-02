ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.96 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $93,462.07 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

