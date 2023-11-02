Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.79. 393,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.