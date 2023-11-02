Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

