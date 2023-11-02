Trust Co of Kansas Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 7,229,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,032,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.