Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.01. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$42.99, with a volume of 1,027,078 shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

