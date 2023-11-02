UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $110,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.74. 648,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $494.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

