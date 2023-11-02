Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.725-$2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 1,198,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,985,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $31,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.