Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.725-$2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,985,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $31,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

