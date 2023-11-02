Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Decreased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,039 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.59% of Waste Connections worth $216,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,480. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

