Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

WERN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 478,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

