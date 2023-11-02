West Branch Capital LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,161.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,119,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $236,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 670,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

