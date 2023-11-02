Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.96. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 267,359 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

