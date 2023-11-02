WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.28 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007199 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $16,942,972.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

