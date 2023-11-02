Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 296,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,856. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

