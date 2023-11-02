YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.17 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.17 million and approximately $2,015.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00360401 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $40.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

