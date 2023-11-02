Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.17 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $332.63 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,248,092,528 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

