Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Stock Price Down 1%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 320,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 347,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Alpha Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.

