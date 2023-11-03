Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.57 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.77). 664,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 117,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.30 ($0.76).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -901.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.49.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,571.43%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.