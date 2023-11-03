American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. 337,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,626. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

