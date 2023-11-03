Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $198.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,019,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,655,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

