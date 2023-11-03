ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $32.90 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.90 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04920284 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,588,221.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

