Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $3.31 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00009555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $176.36 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,968,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,242,371 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

