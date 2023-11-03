BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.09). 136,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 916,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 1.60.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

