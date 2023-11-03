BWS Financial Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target to $4.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at $284,674.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

