Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 107,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
