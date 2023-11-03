Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 107,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.