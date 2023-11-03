Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 108,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

