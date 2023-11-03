Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 108,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.59.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
