Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
