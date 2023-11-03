Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 98,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

