Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

CGO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,520. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

In other news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

