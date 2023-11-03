Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.29 on Friday, hitting 14.38. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

