Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CSQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,057 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

