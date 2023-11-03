Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CSQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.43.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.