Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

NYSE:BILL traded down $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,822,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,560. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. BILL has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in BILL by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

