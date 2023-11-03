Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of COR traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.17. 1,552,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

