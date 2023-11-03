Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 186,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 239.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
