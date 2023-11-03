Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-353 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.26 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.96.

Cloudflare Trading Up 13.9 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,528. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,435,594 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

