ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the energy producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.75. 5,934,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,055,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189,112 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

