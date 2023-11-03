CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 109,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $837,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.