CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $215.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.19. 986,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 51,230 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

