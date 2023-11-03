Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.90 million.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of DH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $823.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

