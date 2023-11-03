Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.90 million.
Shares of DH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $823.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $117,000.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
