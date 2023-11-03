Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Delek US has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

