Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 160,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,558. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

