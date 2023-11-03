Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 149,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,700. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

